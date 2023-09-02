Sunday, 03 September 2023 12:55 GMT

Import Invoices And Payee Lists Instantly With The Integration Of Onlinecheckwriter And Sage Intacct


OnlineCheckWriterEnhances Financial Management with Seamless Integration into Sage Intacct

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading b2b financial solution, has taken a significant step by integrating with Sage Intacct . The integration allows for effortless invoice and payee list import, which improves efficiency in payment processing. This enhanced functionality eliminates manual data entry, saving time and reducing errors.

The partnership between OnlineCheckWriterand Sage Intacct represents a substantial step towards raising financial management standards. The combined capabilities of the two platforms enable businesses to adopt a future-oriented approach to financial management. Also, users can experience increased payment processing accuracy, efficiency, and numeradvantages in financial management.

Zil Money Corporation , the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, focuses on innovative business payment technologies. OnlineCheckWriterhas integrated with well-known accounting software like Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and more to simplify business payment processes. This integration offers users an improved and seamless experience, making it easier to manage finances and simplify payments for businesses and individuals.

Businesses with multiple accounts can benefit from this feature, making it easier to monitor transactions and financial data. Users can also select different payment methods and specify how they want the recipient to receive the payment, including ACH or direct deposit, printed checks, email checks, mail checks, wire transfers, payment links, etc.

OnlineCheckWriteris a well-known business platform with 750,000 registered users and over $50 billion in processed transactions. Its user-friendly interface is widely popular, and the innovative payment services features are set to support future growth and expansion. This can further strengthen the platform's position as a leading provider of financial technology solutions for businesses globally.

