Former Harrods Owner Mohamed Al Fayed Dies At 94

London: Mohamed Al Fayed, the flamboyant Egypt-born businessman whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, died this week, his family said Friday. He was 94.

Al Fayed, the longtime owner of Harrods department store and the Fulham Football Club, was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Diana 26 years ago.

He spent years mourning the loss and fighting the British establishment he blamed for their deaths.

"Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023," his family said in a statement released by the Fulham club. "He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones."

Al Fayed was convinced Dodi and Diana were killed in a conspiracy. He maintained the royal family arranged the accident because they did not like Diana dating an Egyptian.

In 2008, Al Fayed told an inquest the list of alleged conspirators.

The inquest concluded that Diana and Dodi died because of the reckless actions of their driver - an employee of the Ritz Hotel owned by Al Fayed - and paparazzi chasing the couple.

Separate inquiries in the U.K. and France also concluded there was no conspiracy.

The son of a school inspector, Al Fayad was born on Jan. 27, 1929, in Alexandria, Egypt. After early investments in shipping in Italy and the Middle East, he moved to Britain in the 1960s and started building an empire.

At the height of his wealth, Al Fayed owned the Ritz hotel in Paris and Fulham soccer team in London as well as Harrods, the luxury department store in the capital's tony Knightsbridge neighborhood.

The Sunday Times Rich List, which documents the fortunes of Britain's wealthiest people, put the family's fortune at 1.7 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) this year, ranking Al Fayed as the 104th richest person in the country.

Al Fayed first hit the headlines in the 1980s when he battled with rival tycoon "Tiny” Rowland for control of the House of Fraser group, which included Harrods.

Al Fayed and his brother bought a 30% stake in House of Fraser for 130 million pounds in 1985. They paid an additional 615 million pounds to take full control the following year.

But he was never accepted by the British establishment. The government twice rejected his applications for citizenship, though the reasons were never released publicly.

Al Fayed bought underdog London soccer team Fulham in 1997, and spent lavishly on coaches and players to improve its performance. It was a success, with the club winning promotion to the Premier League in 2001.

Al Fayed was also friends with Michael Jackson and had a statue of the pop star erected outside Fulham's London stadium in 2011, two years after Jackson's death.