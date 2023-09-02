Ebl, Confidence Group Launch Co-Brand Payroll Debit Card

With the launch of the card, both the organisations celebrated their partnership of over a decade.

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Imran Karim, Vice Chairman, Confidence Group officially launched the co-brand card at the ceremony.

The employees of Confidence Group can now enjoy dual currency debit card which will enable them to enjoy both local and international retail and online transactions round the clock.

The cardholders can also access EBL Skybanking app, one of the most advanced digital banking solutions in the country, to carry out seamless transactions, said a press release.

Khalid Islam, Managing Director, Stardust TelLtd and Confidence Power Holdings Limited; Mohammed Tariqul Islam, Chief Human Resource and Corporate Communications Officer from Confidence Group; M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate Business, Dhaka; Syed Zulker Nayen, Head of Business; Nahid Farzana, Head of Payroll Banking from EBL were also present, among others, on the occasion.