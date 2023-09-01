Shivraj Singh Chouhan Took A Swipe At The Congress Party For Embracing Hindutva On 'Aap Ki Adalat'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 01, 2023: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in an upcoming episode of 'Aap Ki Adalat' took a swipe at the Congress party for embracing Hindutva in the light of the upcoming polls. In in an intriguing conversation with India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, the chief minister asserted that the party has realised that they cannot win election without using the Hindutva card.
Responding to the host's question, he professed that "Hindutva has never been the BJP's election agenda. It is a matter of our faith and belief." He further asserted that it was Congress who used to create an uproar at the mere mention of Hindutva and used to label it as communal.
Chouhan said that, "Now they (Congress) have realized that things won't work out without this. So, they are trying to become election Hin(chunavi Hindu)... This isn't how religion should be practiced; they're just showing off."
In the episode of 'Aap Ki Adalat' scheduled to air this weekend, Chouhan even responded to the accusations of alleged scams in the state. Aiming at the Congress party, he said that, "They (Congress) destroyed Madhya Pradesh. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is interrogating them in varicases; first, they need to answer about them."
Underscoring the initiatives taken by his government, the MP chief minister said that the state has made incredible progress under the BJP governance. He further added that they are commitment to the development of the state and contribute to the overall economic growth.
Talking about the newly-formed Opposition alliance INDIA, he asserted that, "They is no mutual fondness among them. They ideas and thoughts are not the same."
Chouhan is currently serving his fourth term as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He held the reins of the state for three consecutive terms between 2005 and 2018 until the BJP lost the assembly polls in 2018 when the state ended up with a hung assembly. Later, in 2020, following the fall of the Kamal Nath-led UPA government due to the exit of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his close aides, Chouhan assumed the position for the fourth time.
On Rajat Sharma's headline-making program, "Aap Ki Adalat", the MP CM touched upon diverse sensitive topics. He will discuss the agenda for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly 2023 and the development strategy of the state. The longest-running TV show with a legacy of over two decades has till now featured over 1000 personalities, including politicians, movie stars, athletes, and gurus. It is broadcasted on India TV every Saturday at 10 PM and repeated on Sunday at 10 AM and 10 PM.
