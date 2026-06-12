Gippy Grewal On Life's Highs, Lows: There Are Many Moments To Just 'Carry On'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Punjabi superstar and singer Gippy Grewal shared a life lesson inspired by the title of his upcoming film "Carry On Jatta 4," saying that while everyone experiences highs and lows, people should never surrender too soon.

'Carry On Jatta' is all about moving forward. Have there been a phase in Gippy's life where the mantra helped him?

Gippy, whose real name is Rupinder, told IANS: "There are plus and minus moments in everyone's life. I won't say that if something does not go well once or twice, there is nothing as such in that person.”

“One day he will have to leave it, but no one should surrender soon. There are many moments in life where 'Carry On Jatta' will get used."

The first installment of Carry On Jatta was released in 2012. It is directed by Smeep Kang and stars Gippy Grewal and Mahie Gill. The second and third installments featured Gippy alongside Sonam Bajwa. It was released in 2018 and 2023, respectively.

The fourth part will release in June 26. The film revolves around an entirely new web of hilarious lies, mistaken identities, and structural family chaos.

Talking about Gippy, he released his single“Phulkari” and made his acting debut in 2010 with the Punjabi film Mel Karade Rabba. He was then seen in films such as Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem and Jatt James Bond.

Before“Carry On Jatta 4,” he was seen in“Akaal: The Unconquered,” a historical drama. The film also stars Nimrat Khaira, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nikitin Dheer, and Shinda Grewal.

Set in 1840s Punjab after the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the film depicts the resistance of Sikh warrior Akaal Singh against antagonistic forces. Released on 10 April 2025, coinciding with Vaisakhi, it marks Dharma Productions' debut in Punjabi cinema.