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Kuwait Reopens Airspace After Iranian Missile Strikes Hit U.S. Bases
(MENAFN) Kuwait resumed normal flight operations Thursday after lifting precautionary airspace restrictions imposed amid a surge in regional hostilities, even as the country grappled with the aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on American military installations on its soil.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait announced that air traffic had returned to normal following the resolution of the circumstances that triggered the temporary closure. Operations at Kuwait International Airport were confirmed to have resumed in line with approved flight schedules, with airlines returning to regular service.
The DGCA said it was maintaining around-the-clock monitoring of airspace developments in close coordination with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure the highest possible standards of safety and security.
Earlier Thursday, Kuwait had shut down its airspace and diverted flights after the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army confirmed that air defense systems were actively intercepting hostile aerial targets to safeguard the country's airspace and critical national infrastructure.
The escalation followed fresh United States strikes on Iran, which prompted a sweeping retaliatory response from Tehran. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had struck 18 U.S. military targets across Middle Eastern countries, including airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain.
Kuwait on Wednesday had already condemned what it called a renewed attack on its territory, describing it as a dangerous escalation threatening civilian lives and vital infrastructure. Iran, however, maintained that its operation was directed exclusively at U.S. military facilities.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait announced that air traffic had returned to normal following the resolution of the circumstances that triggered the temporary closure. Operations at Kuwait International Airport were confirmed to have resumed in line with approved flight schedules, with airlines returning to regular service.
The DGCA said it was maintaining around-the-clock monitoring of airspace developments in close coordination with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure the highest possible standards of safety and security.
Earlier Thursday, Kuwait had shut down its airspace and diverted flights after the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army confirmed that air defense systems were actively intercepting hostile aerial targets to safeguard the country's airspace and critical national infrastructure.
The escalation followed fresh United States strikes on Iran, which prompted a sweeping retaliatory response from Tehran. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had struck 18 U.S. military targets across Middle Eastern countries, including airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain.
Kuwait on Wednesday had already condemned what it called a renewed attack on its territory, describing it as a dangerous escalation threatening civilian lives and vital infrastructure. Iran, however, maintained that its operation was directed exclusively at U.S. military facilities.
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