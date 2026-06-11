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22 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Kashmir
(MENAFN) Twenty-two Pakistani army personnel perished when a military helicopter crashed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, security sources confirmed Thursday.
Sources told media that those killed included a colonel and two majors, alongside 19 other military personnel. The crash involved an army aviation Mi-17 helicopter that went down near the Muzaffarabad district.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft crashed during take-off due to a technical fault.
"A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident," the ISPR said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragedy, conveying his heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who perished in the crash.
Sources told media that those killed included a colonel and two majors, alongside 19 other military personnel. The crash involved an army aviation Mi-17 helicopter that went down near the Muzaffarabad district.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft crashed during take-off due to a technical fault.
"A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident," the ISPR said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragedy, conveying his heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who perished in the crash.
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