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EU Sanctions Proposal Targets Indian Entities in New Russia Measures
(MENAFN) The European Union has reportedly included entities based in India in its latest proposed sanctions package against Russia, a development that could complicate ongoing efforts to finalize a trade agreement between Brussels and New Delhi.
The proposed measures form what would be the 21st round of sanctions against Russia since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the package focuses on sectors including energy, financial services, cryptocurrency-related activity, and trade, with additional restrictions also affecting areas such as fisheries.
EU officials stated that the new restrictions extend to export control measures involving around 50 companies. As noted by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, these entities are spread across multiple countries, including China, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and India.
The specific Indian companies included in the proposal have not been publicly identified. The measures still require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states before they can take effect, with a decision expected by mid-July.
Additional elements of the proposed package reportedly include adjustments to restrictions on Russian oil exports and tighter controls on the resale of liquefied natural gas-related equipment.
The inclusion of Indian entities comes at a sensitive time, as the EU continues to pursue a long-negotiated trade agreement with India, initially agreed in principle earlier this year after years of talks. The deal, often described by EU officials as highly ambitious, has been under negotiation since 2007.
While similar cases have occurred in previous sanctions rounds, the move highlights growing tensions between maintaining pressure on Russia and preserving expanding economic ties with key global partners such as India.
The proposed measures form what would be the 21st round of sanctions against Russia since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the package focuses on sectors including energy, financial services, cryptocurrency-related activity, and trade, with additional restrictions also affecting areas such as fisheries.
EU officials stated that the new restrictions extend to export control measures involving around 50 companies. As noted by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, these entities are spread across multiple countries, including China, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and India.
The specific Indian companies included in the proposal have not been publicly identified. The measures still require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states before they can take effect, with a decision expected by mid-July.
Additional elements of the proposed package reportedly include adjustments to restrictions on Russian oil exports and tighter controls on the resale of liquefied natural gas-related equipment.
The inclusion of Indian entities comes at a sensitive time, as the EU continues to pursue a long-negotiated trade agreement with India, initially agreed in principle earlier this year after years of talks. The deal, often described by EU officials as highly ambitious, has been under negotiation since 2007.
While similar cases have occurred in previous sanctions rounds, the move highlights growing tensions between maintaining pressure on Russia and preserving expanding economic ties with key global partners such as India.
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