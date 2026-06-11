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Trump Vows Response After US Claims Iran Downed Apache Helicopter
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has pledged retaliation after claiming that Iran shot down an American AH-64 Apache attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
The US Central Command previously stated that the helicopter “went down” off the coast of Oman while conducting patrol operations in regional waters. It confirmed that both pilots were rescued and said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
Trump, however, attributed the loss directly to Iran and said the United States would respond “of necessity,” according to reports.
Military sources cited in reporting indicated that investigators had not yet determined whether the incident was caused by hostile action. One US official suggested the possibility that the helicopter may have collided mid-air with an Iranian drone, while rescue operations reportedly involved the use of maritime drones for the first time.
Iran has not issued an official response regarding the incident.
The episode comes amid heightened regional tensions following recent exchanges between US, Iranian, and Israeli forces, with multiple strikes and counterstrikes reported across the region. The situation follows a fragile ceasefire environment that has repeatedly broken down in recent months, according to reports.
The US Central Command previously stated that the helicopter “went down” off the coast of Oman while conducting patrol operations in regional waters. It confirmed that both pilots were rescued and said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
Trump, however, attributed the loss directly to Iran and said the United States would respond “of necessity,” according to reports.
Military sources cited in reporting indicated that investigators had not yet determined whether the incident was caused by hostile action. One US official suggested the possibility that the helicopter may have collided mid-air with an Iranian drone, while rescue operations reportedly involved the use of maritime drones for the first time.
Iran has not issued an official response regarding the incident.
The episode comes amid heightened regional tensions following recent exchanges between US, Iranian, and Israeli forces, with multiple strikes and counterstrikes reported across the region. The situation follows a fragile ceasefire environment that has repeatedly broken down in recent months, according to reports.
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