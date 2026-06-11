403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Proposes Quantum Computing Cooperation With Russia Under National Mission
(MENAFN) India has proposed expanding collaboration with Russia in the field of quantum computing as part of its broader efforts to meet targets under its National Quantum Mission (NQM) by 2030–31, according to reports.
The initiative aims to build a full-scale domestic quantum ecosystem, including the development of intermediate-level quantum computers, quantum communication systems, and advanced materials, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said at a BRICS technology forum in Moscow.
He highlighted the role of major Indian academic institutions, including IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and research centers in Bengaluru, which are working to strengthen training, research, and international cooperation in quantum technologies.
India has emphasized that international partnerships are a key component of its strategy, with a focus on researcher exchange, startup collaboration, and joint innovation projects, according to reports.
The National Quantum Mission, approved in 2023 and overseen by the Department of Atomic Energy, seeks to establish a robust quantum technology ecosystem and position India as a leader in the field.
Under the plan, India aims to develop quantum computing systems ranging from 50 to 1,000 qubits by 2031, with potential applications in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, drug discovery, and climate modeling.
Russia has also made recent progress in the field, unveiling a 50-qubit quantum computer prototype developed by Moscow State University and the Russian Quantum Center in 2024, according to reports.
The initiative aims to build a full-scale domestic quantum ecosystem, including the development of intermediate-level quantum computers, quantum communication systems, and advanced materials, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said at a BRICS technology forum in Moscow.
He highlighted the role of major Indian academic institutions, including IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and research centers in Bengaluru, which are working to strengthen training, research, and international cooperation in quantum technologies.
India has emphasized that international partnerships are a key component of its strategy, with a focus on researcher exchange, startup collaboration, and joint innovation projects, according to reports.
The National Quantum Mission, approved in 2023 and overseen by the Department of Atomic Energy, seeks to establish a robust quantum technology ecosystem and position India as a leader in the field.
Under the plan, India aims to develop quantum computing systems ranging from 50 to 1,000 qubits by 2031, with potential applications in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, drug discovery, and climate modeling.
Russia has also made recent progress in the field, unveiling a 50-qubit quantum computer prototype developed by Moscow State University and the Russian Quantum Center in 2024, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment