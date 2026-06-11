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Somali World Cup Referee Denied Entry to US Ahead of 2026 Tournament
(MENAFN) Somali football referee Omar Artan, the first from his country selected to officiate at a FIFA World Cup finals tournament, has been denied entry to the United States, according to reports.
Artan was reportedly turned away at Miami International Airport despite holding a valid visa and was subsequently sent back to Istanbul, where he has been based. The decision has raised concerns within football circles given his historic appointment to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.
A senior adviser to Somalia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports described Artan as one of Africa’s most respected referees, arguing that the refusal of entry undermines the principles of fairness and merit in international football, according to reports.
FIFA later confirmed that Artan would not be able to officiate at the tournament, stating that it does not control visa or immigration decisions made by host countries and had been informed that his entry status would not be changed.
The reason for the denial of entry has not been officially disclosed. However, some reporting has linked the decision to broader US immigration and visa restrictions affecting Somali nationals.
The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of entry policies ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as host nations prepare for increased security and logistical coordination requirements, according to reports.
Artan was reportedly turned away at Miami International Airport despite holding a valid visa and was subsequently sent back to Istanbul, where he has been based. The decision has raised concerns within football circles given his historic appointment to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.
A senior adviser to Somalia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports described Artan as one of Africa’s most respected referees, arguing that the refusal of entry undermines the principles of fairness and merit in international football, according to reports.
FIFA later confirmed that Artan would not be able to officiate at the tournament, stating that it does not control visa or immigration decisions made by host countries and had been informed that his entry status would not be changed.
The reason for the denial of entry has not been officially disclosed. However, some reporting has linked the decision to broader US immigration and visa restrictions affecting Somali nationals.
The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of entry policies ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as host nations prepare for increased security and logistical coordination requirements, according to reports.
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