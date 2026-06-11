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Iranian Fans Reported Shut Out of World Cup Ticket Allocation
(MENAFN) Iranian football supporters have reportedly been denied access to their national team’s official fan ticket allocation for the upcoming World Cup, according to reports.
The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) said its allocation was withdrawn shortly before the tournament, leaving many fans who had already made travel arrangements unable to attend matches, according to reports.
Under standard procedures, participating federations are typically allocated a portion of tickets for their matches to distribute among supporters. The Iranian federation said it was informed it would not receive any tickets for its fans, describing the move as unexpected and disruptive.
FFIRI criticized the decision, arguing it was inconsistent with the principles of fairness and neutrality in international sporting events and called on FIFA and tournament organizers to ensure Iranian supporters are allowed to attend matches, according to reports.
The federation also raised concerns about broader logistical and administrative challenges affecting its World Cup preparations, including reported visa complications for members of its delegation and changes to planned training arrangements.
The development adds to ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s participation in the tournament, which has been complicated by broader geopolitical disputes and restrictions affecting travel and logistics, according to reports.
The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) said its allocation was withdrawn shortly before the tournament, leaving many fans who had already made travel arrangements unable to attend matches, according to reports.
Under standard procedures, participating federations are typically allocated a portion of tickets for their matches to distribute among supporters. The Iranian federation said it was informed it would not receive any tickets for its fans, describing the move as unexpected and disruptive.
FFIRI criticized the decision, arguing it was inconsistent with the principles of fairness and neutrality in international sporting events and called on FIFA and tournament organizers to ensure Iranian supporters are allowed to attend matches, according to reports.
The federation also raised concerns about broader logistical and administrative challenges affecting its World Cup preparations, including reported visa complications for members of its delegation and changes to planned training arrangements.
The development adds to ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s participation in the tournament, which has been complicated by broader geopolitical disputes and restrictions affecting travel and logistics, according to reports.
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