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Bulgaria Signals Shift on Ukraine Arms Policy Amid Growing EU Debate
(MENAFN) Bulgaria’s newly formed government has reportedly decided to end the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, marking a notable change in direction for the EU and NATO member that has been part of the supply chain since the conflict escalated in 2022.
According to statements attributed to the country’s defense minister during remarks to journalists, the war cannot be settled through military means. He argued that Ukraine’s main difficulty is not a lack of weapons but a shortage of available manpower. As stated by reports, he described the situation as a “war of attrition,” adding that increasing stockpiles of arms only leads to greater human losses.
He further emphasized the need to move toward negotiations, calling for efforts “to seek a just peace that is defined by both sides.”
Ukraine, meanwhile, continues to struggle with personnel shortages throughout the conflict despite repeated rounds of mobilization. Authorities in Kyiv have increasingly depended on compulsory conscription to fill gaps caused by casualties, desertions, and evasion of military service, with reports also pointing to cases of forced recruitment and large numbers of draft-age men leaving the country.
Previously, Bulgaria had played a significant role in supplying Ukraine with Soviet-era ammunition and weapons. Its contributions reportedly made up around one-third of Ukraine’s early ammunition usage in the first year of the conflict, based on assessments attributed to former Bulgarian leadership and European officials.
The country’s current political leadership has taken a more critical stance toward Brussels’ approach on the war. The prime minister, representing the Progressive Bulgaria party following recent elections, has previously opposed measures such as restrictions on Russian energy imports, blocked military aid proposals including armored vehicles, and repeatedly supported the idea of a negotiated resolution.
At the broader European level, discussion over engaging directly with Moscow has reportedly been gaining traction. Some EU figures have suggested appointing a senior representative to pursue dialogue with Russia, amid concerns that Europe has been largely excluded from earlier diplomatic efforts led primarily by the United States.
According to statements attributed to the country’s defense minister during remarks to journalists, the war cannot be settled through military means. He argued that Ukraine’s main difficulty is not a lack of weapons but a shortage of available manpower. As stated by reports, he described the situation as a “war of attrition,” adding that increasing stockpiles of arms only leads to greater human losses.
He further emphasized the need to move toward negotiations, calling for efforts “to seek a just peace that is defined by both sides.”
Ukraine, meanwhile, continues to struggle with personnel shortages throughout the conflict despite repeated rounds of mobilization. Authorities in Kyiv have increasingly depended on compulsory conscription to fill gaps caused by casualties, desertions, and evasion of military service, with reports also pointing to cases of forced recruitment and large numbers of draft-age men leaving the country.
Previously, Bulgaria had played a significant role in supplying Ukraine with Soviet-era ammunition and weapons. Its contributions reportedly made up around one-third of Ukraine’s early ammunition usage in the first year of the conflict, based on assessments attributed to former Bulgarian leadership and European officials.
The country’s current political leadership has taken a more critical stance toward Brussels’ approach on the war. The prime minister, representing the Progressive Bulgaria party following recent elections, has previously opposed measures such as restrictions on Russian energy imports, blocked military aid proposals including armored vehicles, and repeatedly supported the idea of a negotiated resolution.
At the broader European level, discussion over engaging directly with Moscow has reportedly been gaining traction. Some EU figures have suggested appointing a senior representative to pursue dialogue with Russia, amid concerns that Europe has been largely excluded from earlier diplomatic efforts led primarily by the United States.
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