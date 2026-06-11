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Iranian Drone Debris Injures Girl, Damages Homes in Bahrain
(MENAFN) A young girl was wounded and residential properties across two Bahraini cities sustained damage Thursday after wreckage from intercepted Iranian drones rained down on populated neighborhoods, the kingdom's Interior Ministry announced.
The ministry, posting on social platform X, said the 11-year-old received on-site medical treatment for minor injuries. Fires broke out in vehicles and structural damage was reported across homes in Hamad Town and the capital Manama following the descent of debris produced by the aerial interceptions. Civil defense units and national ambulance services were rapidly deployed to all affected sites, the ministry added.
The incidents unfolded against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating regional security. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared earlier that it had struck 18 significant U.S. military installations, targeting facilities at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base on Bahraini soil.
The escalation follows U.S. airstrikes on southern Iran, after which Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic — a move with potentially severe consequences for global energy flows through one of the world's most critical shipping corridors.
The ministry, posting on social platform X, said the 11-year-old received on-site medical treatment for minor injuries. Fires broke out in vehicles and structural damage was reported across homes in Hamad Town and the capital Manama following the descent of debris produced by the aerial interceptions. Civil defense units and national ambulance services were rapidly deployed to all affected sites, the ministry added.
The incidents unfolded against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating regional security. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared earlier that it had struck 18 significant U.S. military installations, targeting facilities at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base on Bahraini soil.
The escalation follows U.S. airstrikes on southern Iran, after which Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic — a move with potentially severe consequences for global energy flows through one of the world's most critical shipping corridors.
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