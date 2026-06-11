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Russia Hosts CSTO Foreign Ministers Meeting Focused on Regional Security
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) gathered in Kazan on Wednesday for talks centered on regional security concerns, strategic stability, and coordination among member states.
The meeting of the Russia-led security bloc was chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and reviewed both international developments and their implications for the security environment of CSTO countries.
According to reports, participants adopted several joint statements, including measures aimed at preventing the misuse of information and communications technologies for sabotage and terrorist-related activities. They also endorsed a draft resolution outlining the organization’s Anti-Drug Strategy through 2030.
In his remarks to fellow ministers, Lavrov emphasized the growing importance of Eurasia in shaping what he described as a more balanced multipolar global order, highlighting the emergence of new global centers of influence and regional integration frameworks.
The CSTO continues to function as a Moscow-led security alliance coordinating defense and policy among its member states amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.
The meeting of the Russia-led security bloc was chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and reviewed both international developments and their implications for the security environment of CSTO countries.
According to reports, participants adopted several joint statements, including measures aimed at preventing the misuse of information and communications technologies for sabotage and terrorist-related activities. They also endorsed a draft resolution outlining the organization’s Anti-Drug Strategy through 2030.
In his remarks to fellow ministers, Lavrov emphasized the growing importance of Eurasia in shaping what he described as a more balanced multipolar global order, highlighting the emergence of new global centers of influence and regional integration frameworks.
The CSTO continues to function as a Moscow-led security alliance coordinating defense and policy among its member states amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.
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