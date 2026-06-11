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Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship completes 12 Years of Skills, Scale and Transformation; Building One of the World's Largest Skilling Ecosystems
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 11 June 2026: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), under the leadership of Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, marks twelve years of Skills, Scale and Transformation, highlighting the growth of one of the world's largest skilling ecosystems and its contribution to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
Over the past twelve years, the Ministry has built a comprehensive skilling ecosystem that integrates vocational education, industry-led training, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship development, digital public infrastructure and international workforce mobility into a unified national framework. Through sustained reforms, institutional strengthening and deep collaboration with industry, academia and state governments, Skill India has evolved into one of the world's largest and most diverse skilling ecosystems.
Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, said, "The journey of the last twelve years reflects India's growing recognition that skills are among the most powerful enablers of opportunity, productivity and economic transformation. The Ministry has worked to create an ecosystem where skills are viewed as an as an integral part of learning, employability and lifelong growth, alongside formal education. As technologies reshape industries and the nature of work continues to evolve, our focus is on preparing India's youth not only for existing opportunities, but also for jobs and enterprises that will emerge in the years ahead. Through stronger industry partnerships, digital innovation, entrepreneurship support and global mobility pathways, we are building a workforce that is confident, competitive and ready to contribute to India's development journey."
The Ministry's impact is visible across every stage of the skilling lifecycle. India's vocational training infrastructure has expanded significantly, with the number of Industrial Training Institutes growing from 9,776 in 2014 to more than 13,888 today. Together with National Skill Training Institutes, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras and Jan Shikshan Sansthans, these institutions have expanded access to quality skill development opportunities across the country. The Ministry has also established three Indian Institutes of Skills (IIS) in Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Kanpur, creating state-of-the-art centres of excellence to deliver industry-aligned, future-ready training.
Apprenticeship has emerged as one of the strongest bridges between education and employment. More than 56.08 lakh apprentices have been engaged since 2016, supported by reforms that have improved participation from both industry and youth while strengthening on-the-job learning opportunities.
The Ministry has also driven large-scale short-term skilling interventions through flagship programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, under which more than 1.64 crore candidates have been trained. Simultaneously, entrepreneurship development initiatives led through the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) and the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) have trained over 25 lakh beneficiaries under Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (EDPs), creating pathways for enterprise creation, self-employment and livelihood generation across urban, rural and aspirational districts.
A defining feature of the Ministry's transformation journey has been the creation of a digital-first skilling ecosystem. The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has emerged as an integrated digital public infrastructure for skills, bringing together skilling, jobs, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship opportunities on a single platform. Today, more than 1.5 crore candidates are registered on SIDH, with over 1,000 courses available in 23 languages. Programmes such as SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness) have further accelerated AI awareness and preparedness among learners and educators with 50+ AI Courses and Qualifications across sectors, recording over 4.5 lakh enrolments since launch across emerging technology domains.
India's excellence in skills has also been reflected on the global stage through its performance at WorldSkills competitions. Team India has steadily strengthened its standing among the leading nations, improving its global ranking from 29th in 2015 to 13th in 2024. India's participation in IndiaSkills and WorldSkills has evolved into a national movement for skill excellence, inspiring youth to pursue world-class standards and showcase the capabilities of Indian talent on international platforms.
Recognising India's growing role as a global talent partner, the Ministry has also expanded its focus on international workforce mobility. Through government-to-government partnerships, skill-based mobility agreements and the establishment of Skill India International Centres, India is creating trusted pathways for skilled professionals to access opportunities in global labour markets.
The Ministry's reform agenda continues to evolve in response to the changing world of work. Through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), future skills programmes in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, and stronger integration of skilling with education under the National Education Policy 2020, the Ministry is building a workforce prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the future.
As MSDE completes twelve years, its focus remains firmly on strengthening quality, expanding access, deepening industry partnerships, promoting entrepreneurship, accelerating apprenticeship adoption and positioning India as a global hub for skilled talent. The achievements of the past decade provide a strong foundation for the next phase of India's growth story, powered by skills, innovation and human potential.
Over the past twelve years, the Ministry has built a comprehensive skilling ecosystem that integrates vocational education, industry-led training, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship development, digital public infrastructure and international workforce mobility into a unified national framework. Through sustained reforms, institutional strengthening and deep collaboration with industry, academia and state governments, Skill India has evolved into one of the world's largest and most diverse skilling ecosystems.
Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, said, "The journey of the last twelve years reflects India's growing recognition that skills are among the most powerful enablers of opportunity, productivity and economic transformation. The Ministry has worked to create an ecosystem where skills are viewed as an as an integral part of learning, employability and lifelong growth, alongside formal education. As technologies reshape industries and the nature of work continues to evolve, our focus is on preparing India's youth not only for existing opportunities, but also for jobs and enterprises that will emerge in the years ahead. Through stronger industry partnerships, digital innovation, entrepreneurship support and global mobility pathways, we are building a workforce that is confident, competitive and ready to contribute to India's development journey."
The Ministry's impact is visible across every stage of the skilling lifecycle. India's vocational training infrastructure has expanded significantly, with the number of Industrial Training Institutes growing from 9,776 in 2014 to more than 13,888 today. Together with National Skill Training Institutes, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras and Jan Shikshan Sansthans, these institutions have expanded access to quality skill development opportunities across the country. The Ministry has also established three Indian Institutes of Skills (IIS) in Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Kanpur, creating state-of-the-art centres of excellence to deliver industry-aligned, future-ready training.
Apprenticeship has emerged as one of the strongest bridges between education and employment. More than 56.08 lakh apprentices have been engaged since 2016, supported by reforms that have improved participation from both industry and youth while strengthening on-the-job learning opportunities.
The Ministry has also driven large-scale short-term skilling interventions through flagship programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, under which more than 1.64 crore candidates have been trained. Simultaneously, entrepreneurship development initiatives led through the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) and the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) have trained over 25 lakh beneficiaries under Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (EDPs), creating pathways for enterprise creation, self-employment and livelihood generation across urban, rural and aspirational districts.
A defining feature of the Ministry's transformation journey has been the creation of a digital-first skilling ecosystem. The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has emerged as an integrated digital public infrastructure for skills, bringing together skilling, jobs, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship opportunities on a single platform. Today, more than 1.5 crore candidates are registered on SIDH, with over 1,000 courses available in 23 languages. Programmes such as SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness) have further accelerated AI awareness and preparedness among learners and educators with 50+ AI Courses and Qualifications across sectors, recording over 4.5 lakh enrolments since launch across emerging technology domains.
India's excellence in skills has also been reflected on the global stage through its performance at WorldSkills competitions. Team India has steadily strengthened its standing among the leading nations, improving its global ranking from 29th in 2015 to 13th in 2024. India's participation in IndiaSkills and WorldSkills has evolved into a national movement for skill excellence, inspiring youth to pursue world-class standards and showcase the capabilities of Indian talent on international platforms.
Recognising India's growing role as a global talent partner, the Ministry has also expanded its focus on international workforce mobility. Through government-to-government partnerships, skill-based mobility agreements and the establishment of Skill India International Centres, India is creating trusted pathways for skilled professionals to access opportunities in global labour markets.
The Ministry's reform agenda continues to evolve in response to the changing world of work. Through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), future skills programmes in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, and stronger integration of skilling with education under the National Education Policy 2020, the Ministry is building a workforce prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the future.
As MSDE completes twelve years, its focus remains firmly on strengthening quality, expanding access, deepening industry partnerships, promoting entrepreneurship, accelerating apprenticeship adoption and positioning India as a global hub for skilled talent. The achievements of the past decade provide a strong foundation for the next phase of India's growth story, powered by skills, innovation and human potential.
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