Global DJ Gear Brand Alphatheta Selects Dubai For Launch Of Its World's First Premium Retail Store

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New experiential space by Desert Beat combines premium retail, creator studio access, DJ workshops, and live community programming at The B1 Mall

Dubai, UAE, June 2026: Desert Beat, one of the Middle East's fastest-growing distributors of DJ and music production equipment, has opened the world's first AlphaTheta Premium Dealer store in Dubai. Located at The B1 Mall in Al Barsha, near the Mall of Emirates, the launch reflects the city's growing influence as a regional hub for music, entertainment, and creative culture, while reinforcing continued international confidence in the UAE market.

Designed as an immersive destination for DJs, producers, creators, and music enthusiasts, the space combines premium retail with live community programming, studio access, and educational experiences under one roof. The concept has been developed to serve both established artists and aspiring talent, catering to rising demand for professional music technology and creative spaces across the UAE and wider Middle East

The store will feature hands-on access to AlphaTheta's latest DJ and music production equipment, supported by a team of trained specialists providing in-depth demonstrations, technical guidance, and personalised support. Beyond retail, the space has been designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and skills development within the region's growing electronic music community.

At the heart of the store is a state-of-the-art DJ booth and studio space, available on a complimentary basis for creators to record and share sets, alongside a year-round program of on-site DJ workshops, product masterclasses, artist sessions, and live demonstrations. Blending education with live entertainment, the concept aims to make DJ culture more accessible while supporting emerging talent and encouraging creative expression, connection and confidence through music.

The opening comes amid increasing demand for music production and DJ technology across the UAE, driven by the rapid growth of live entertainment, nightlife, festivals, and creator-led digital content. In a city shaped by a highly international population, music continues to play an important role in connecting communities and fostering cultural exchange, particularly among younger audiences and emerging creators.

Commenting on the launch, Jamal Mohamed, Desert Beat CEO, said:“Launching the world's first AlphaTheta Premium Dealer concept in Dubai reflects both the strength of the region's music scene and our long-term confidence in the UAE market. We continue to see Dubai attracting global brands, talent, and creative communities, making it the ideal location for a concept centred around innovation, culture, and connection. Through this space, we wanted to create more than a retail destination – we wanted to build an accessible platform where aspiring and established DJs alike can learn, collaborate, and be part of a growing creative movement shaping the region.”

Remco van Megen, AlphaTheta EMEA's Head of Sales added:“The opening of the first AlphaTheta Premium Retail store in Dubai marks a significant milestone in how we engage with and support local DJ communities. 2 years ago, we chose Desert Beat as a trusted partner, bringing together our global innovation with their deep local expertise to create a space that truly reflects the region's thriving music scene. As Dubai continues to establish itself as a key hub for electronic music, this space provides artists and aspiring DJs with greater access to the tools, knowledge, and community they need to develop their craft and express themselves.”

The new AlphaTheta Premium Dealer store further strengthens Dubai and the UAE's growing ecosystem for music, entertainment, and creative industries. It creates a new destination for DJs, creators, and music communities across the region to connect with likeminded people, learn about the profession and access a unique gateway into music culture.

* Product, technology, and company names, etc. mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About AlphaTheta Corporation:

AlphaTheta's mission is“One Through Music.” It's our aim to make meaningful contributions to the world through innovative technology and high-quality audio equipment, software, and services, and by fostering connections with the music community. Our core DJ business started in 1994 as a division of Pioneer Corporation and has played a pivotal role in shaping and advancing dance music and DJ culture around the world. In 2015, the company became independent as Pioneer DJ Corporation and, in 2020, with the aspiration to grow in new business areas, its name was changed to AlphaTheta Corporation. In 2024, we began releasing products with the AlphaTheta name, helping it inherit the longstanding trust we've built with customers by employing the technical and design know-how we've accumulated over the years, all of which we aim to develop further. We want customers to see familiarity and playfulness in us as we offer value in fresh and unexpected ways, expanding horizons in ways only AlphaTheta can. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. We're committed to continuously evolving and being an indispensable part of society by fulfilling the diverse needs of our customers. AlphaTheta Corporation's portfolio includes brands such as AlphaTheta, Pioneer DJ, rekordbox, KUVO, TORAIZ, and Pioneer PRO AUDIO. AlphaTheta Corporation is in the Noritsu Koki (TSE:7744) Group.