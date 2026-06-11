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Germany Rejects Backing New Sanctions Over West Bank Violence
(MENAFN) Germany has ruled out backing new sanctions targeting extremist Israeli settlers, even as violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank continues to rise.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Berlin that Germany’s opposition to Israel’s settlement expansion remains clear and has been repeatedly communicated to the Israeli government, but insisted that additional punitive measures are not currently planned.
He stressed that Berlin has consistently expressed concern over settlement activity, stating:
“We have clearly told the Israeli government that we believe this illegal settlement policy should not continue and that projects such as E1, in particular, violate the entire Oslo process.”
He added that Germany believes its diplomatic messaging is being taken seriously and that further sanctions are not necessary at this stage: “We continue to draw attention to this, and at present, the German government takes the view that our voice is being heard in Israel and that other measures are not warranted at this time.”
When asked about possible European Union discussions on new measures, especially after countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Norway introduced sanctions against networks linked to settler-related violence against Palestinians, he indicated that Germany does not expect additional EU action in the coming week.
The comments highlight ongoing divisions within Europe over how strongly to respond to escalating violence in the occupied territories and the broader issue of settlement expansion.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Berlin that Germany’s opposition to Israel’s settlement expansion remains clear and has been repeatedly communicated to the Israeli government, but insisted that additional punitive measures are not currently planned.
He stressed that Berlin has consistently expressed concern over settlement activity, stating:
“We have clearly told the Israeli government that we believe this illegal settlement policy should not continue and that projects such as E1, in particular, violate the entire Oslo process.”
He added that Germany believes its diplomatic messaging is being taken seriously and that further sanctions are not necessary at this stage: “We continue to draw attention to this, and at present, the German government takes the view that our voice is being heard in Israel and that other measures are not warranted at this time.”
When asked about possible European Union discussions on new measures, especially after countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Norway introduced sanctions against networks linked to settler-related violence against Palestinians, he indicated that Germany does not expect additional EU action in the coming week.
The comments highlight ongoing divisions within Europe over how strongly to respond to escalating violence in the occupied territories and the broader issue of settlement expansion.
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