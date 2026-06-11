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Malaysia's PM Sounds Alarm Over Great Power Rivalry

Malaysia's PM Sounds Alarm Over Great Power Rivalry


2026-06-11 04:36:27
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sounded the alarm Wednesday over intensifying great power competition and the erosion of the international consensus that has underpinned decades of global stability.

Anwar delivered the warning during his keynote address at the 31st Nikkei "Forum on the Future" of Asia, held in Tokyo.

"The international system that supported decades of growth and development is under enormous strain," he said, pointing to mounting pressure on the multilateral trading system driven by fragmentation, unilateral actions, and strategic competition.

Across the global economy, he noted that export restrictions and industrial policies are "increasingly shaped by geopolitical rivalry" — singling out the tendency of "weaponizing economic interdependence" as the "most troubling" dimension of the current moment.

Rather than abandoning or freezing the existing multilateral framework, Anwar called for it to be "reformed and renewed," urging international institutions to evolve in step with a rapidly shifting global landscape.

The Malaysian leader also drew attention to a series of overlapping crises straining the foundations of global order, warning that the continuing tragedy in Gaza, escalating tensions across the Middle East and their widening global repercussions, as well as the prolonged war in Ukraine, "remind us of the fragility of peace and the limits of international consensus."

"These are urgent and pressing concerns directly impacting the very fabric of the international order," he said, further flagging regional flashpoints including disputes in the South China Sea and the persistent threat posed by a nuclear-armed North Korea.

On the question of artificial intelligence governance, Anwar called on developing nations to secure a meaningful seat at the table in shaping the rules and frameworks that will govern the technology's future.

Philippine Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro also took the floor during the forum, emphasizing the critical importance of collective action, adherence to international law, and regional cooperation as the cornerstones of peace, resilience, and shared prosperity.

The forum is convened under the theme "Working together for a more resilient and prosperous Asia."

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