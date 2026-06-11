“For The Ones Who Keep Muscat Moving”: Mysk Al Mouj Launches Summer Hydration Initiative For Delivery Riders

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Oman As Muscat's summer temperatures continue to soar, Mysk Al Mouj has introduced a community-driven initiative dedicated to supporting one of the city's most active workforces - delivery riders navigating long hours on the road under extreme heat conditions.

Titled“For the Ones Who Keep Muscat Moving,” the initiative reflects the hotel's commitment to extending hospitality beyond traditional guest experiences and into the wider community. Set within the Al Mouj neighbourhood, the activation offers complimentary chilled refreshments including bottled water and fresh lemonade to delivery riders throughout the day.

Designed as a quick and accessible refreshment stop, the setup allows riders to pause briefly, cool down, and rehydrate before continuing their routes across the city. The station has been thoughtfully created to support grab-and-go convenience, recognizing the fast-paced nature of delivery operations during peak hours.

“At Mysk Al Mouj, hospitality is not limited to the guests who walk through our doors,” said Meenu Singh, General Manager of Mysk Al Mouj.“Delivery riders play an important role in our everyday lives, especially during the summer months when working conditions become increasingly challenging. Through this initiative, we simply wanted to offer a moment of relief and appreciation to the people who continue to keep Muscat moving every single day.”

The activation features shaded service stations, ice-cooled beverage displays, and hotel team members assisting with fast distribution during the hottest periods of the afternoon. While simple in concept, the initiative aims to create meaningful impact through small acts of care and human connection.

The campaign also highlights a broader shift within the hospitality industry toward community-focused experiences and socially conscious engagement. Rather than positioning the initiative as a standalone CSR campaign, Mysk Al Mouj has approached it as an extension of its hospitality philosophy - one rooted in attentiveness, warmth, and genuine care for people.

In addition to providing refreshments, the hotel has implemented operational measures to ensure responsible hygiene practices, waste management, and daily area reinstatement throughout the duration of the activation.

Located in the heart of Al Mouj Muscat, Mysk Al Mouj continues to champion lifestyle hospitality experiences that connect people, community, and culture. Through initiatives such as“For the Ones Who Keep Muscat Moving,” the hotel reinforces its belief that hospitality can create impact far beyond the stay itself.

About Shaza Hotels:

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand's position as a leader in luxury hospitality.

About Global Hotel Alliance GHA & Discovery Loyalty Program:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and 950 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides more than 34 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.