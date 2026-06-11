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Texas Teen Sentenced to Thirty-Five Years in Fatal School Stabbing Case
(MENAFN) A Texas jury has found 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to 35 years in prison following the fatal stabbing of fellow student Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet, according to reports.
Supporters of Anthony have argued that the case involved racial tensions and maintained that the Black teenager acted in self-defense during a confrontation with 17-year-old Metcalf, who was white.
The verdict was delivered unanimously on Tuesday at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney. Anthony will be eligible for parole after serving at least half of his sentence.
The incident took place on April 2, 2025, at a Frisco Independent School District stadium during a multi-school track and field event. Witnesses testified that after rain began, Anthony sought shelter under a tent designated for another school, which Metcalf represented.
According to testimony presented in court, Metcalf instructed Anthony to leave the area. Prosecutors said Anthony responded, “Touch me and see what happens,” while reaching into a bag.
Metcalf then pushed Anthony, after which Anthony allegedly pulled out a folding knife and fatally stabbed the teenager in the chest.
During closing arguments, prosecutors argued the act was not justified and said Anthony had escalated the confrontation. The defense, however, sought a reduced sentence under Texas law’s “sudden passion” provision, arguing Anthony acted out of fear and confusion during the encounter and that Metcalf had no legal basis to use force.
The victim’s father has repeatedly stated that the case should not be interpreted through a racial or political lens, though some supporters of Anthony continue to frame it in that context, according to reports.
Supporters of Anthony have argued that the case involved racial tensions and maintained that the Black teenager acted in self-defense during a confrontation with 17-year-old Metcalf, who was white.
The verdict was delivered unanimously on Tuesday at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney. Anthony will be eligible for parole after serving at least half of his sentence.
The incident took place on April 2, 2025, at a Frisco Independent School District stadium during a multi-school track and field event. Witnesses testified that after rain began, Anthony sought shelter under a tent designated for another school, which Metcalf represented.
According to testimony presented in court, Metcalf instructed Anthony to leave the area. Prosecutors said Anthony responded, “Touch me and see what happens,” while reaching into a bag.
Metcalf then pushed Anthony, after which Anthony allegedly pulled out a folding knife and fatally stabbed the teenager in the chest.
During closing arguments, prosecutors argued the act was not justified and said Anthony had escalated the confrontation. The defense, however, sought a reduced sentence under Texas law’s “sudden passion” provision, arguing Anthony acted out of fear and confusion during the encounter and that Metcalf had no legal basis to use force.
The victim’s father has repeatedly stated that the case should not be interpreted through a racial or political lens, though some supporters of Anthony continue to frame it in that context, according to reports.
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