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Kremlin Says No Deal Yet on Putin–Pashinyan Meeting
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has said that no agreement has been reached regarding a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to reports.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there are currently “no firm agreements” on holding such talks, noting that Armenia’s recent parliamentary election results have not yet been fully finalized.
“You know that many voters are planning to contest the results, there will be a recount, and so on. So, it's quite a long and complicated process,” he said.
According to available information, Armenia held its parliamentary elections over the weekend, with around 1.47 million voters participating out of approximately 2.5 million eligible citizens, representing a turnout of nearly 59%.
Preliminary results from Armenia’s Central Election Commission showed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party winning 49.82% of the vote, while the opposition Strong Armenia bloc, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, received 23.28%.
The Kremlin’s remarks come amid ongoing post-election procedures, including potential disputes and recount processes that could still affect the final outcome.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there are currently “no firm agreements” on holding such talks, noting that Armenia’s recent parliamentary election results have not yet been fully finalized.
“You know that many voters are planning to contest the results, there will be a recount, and so on. So, it's quite a long and complicated process,” he said.
According to available information, Armenia held its parliamentary elections over the weekend, with around 1.47 million voters participating out of approximately 2.5 million eligible citizens, representing a turnout of nearly 59%.
Preliminary results from Armenia’s Central Election Commission showed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party winning 49.82% of the vote, while the opposition Strong Armenia bloc, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, received 23.28%.
The Kremlin’s remarks come amid ongoing post-election procedures, including potential disputes and recount processes that could still affect the final outcome.
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