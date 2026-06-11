Energy Minister Promotes Investment Opportunities During Washington Visit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh led a high-level investment mission to Washington aimed at strengthening economic cooperation with the United States and attracting investment into the Kingdom's energy and mining sectors.

The visit featured a series of meetings with senior U.S. officials, business leaders and representatives of investment institutions, focusing on opportunities to expand bilateral partnerships and advance strategic projects in energy, natural resources and infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday, Kharabsheh began the visit with talks at the White House with Jarrod Agen, Executive Director of the National Energy Dominance Council, where discussions centered on investment opportunities in oil and gas exploration, strategic minerals development and natural gas infrastructure.

During the meeting, Kharabsheh highlighted the strategic gas pipeline project linking the Risha gas field with the Arab Gas Pipeline, describing it as a cornerstone project aimed at strengthening energy security and supporting future natural gas investments.

He stressed the importance of expanding cooperation with the United States and attracting additional investment into the energy sector, emphasizing the Kingdom's competitive advantages and the range of opportunities available to international investors.

Agen expressed interest in strengthening engagement between U.S. companies and the Jordanian market and announced plans to support the organization of a conference bringing together American energy and mining firms to explore investment opportunities and potential partnerships.

As part of the visit, the Jordanian delegation participated in a roundtable discussion hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and attended by representatives of American companies interested in investing in the Kingdom.

During the session, Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh outlined opportunities across a range of sectors, including agriculture, food security, water, healthcare, manufacturing, information technology and urban development, while highlighting the importance of deeper cooperation with the U.S. private sector.

Kharabsheh presented a portfolio of major energy projects, including the Risha-Arab Gas Pipeline, natural gas distribution networks in Amman and Zarqa, exploration activities in North Risha, the Mujib hydropower project, electricity storage systems, wind energy developments, the Sarhan field project and green hydrogen initiatives currently under development.

The delegation also met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly to discuss prospects for cooperation and investment in energy-related projects.

During the meeting, Kharabsheh reviewed investment opportunities in oil, gas, strategic minerals and renewable energy, underscoring ongoing efforts to enhance energy security and increase reliance on domestic energy resources.

He highlighted the Risha gas field development program, which includes plans to drill up to 80 wells and construct a pipeline connecting the field to the Arab Gas Pipeline, with the implementation tender expected to be launched during the third quarter of this year.

The discussions also covered opportunities to deploy advanced technologies in oil and gas exploration and production, as well as regional energy integration projects, including electricity interconnection initiatives and natural gas supplies to Syria.

For his part, Danly affirmed U.S. interest in encouraging American companies to participate in energy projects and capitalize on investment opportunities available in the Kingdom.

The meetings concluded with both sides emphasizing the importance of maintaining close coordination and expanding economic partnerships to support investment, strengthen energy security, and advance strategic projects in the energy and mining sectors.

//Petra// RZ