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Pakistan Army Helicopter Crash Kills All Personnel on Board
(MENAFN) A Pakistani Army Mi-17 helicopter has crashed near Muzaffarabad during take-off due to a reported technical malfunction, the military said on Wednesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), all personnel aboard the aircraft were killed, with no survivors reported.
The helicopter was operating as part of Pakistan Army Aviation activities when it went down shortly after take-off in the mountainous area of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Following the crash, rescue and recovery teams were deployed immediately to the site to recover remains and secure the surrounding area.
ISPR said a board of inquiry has been established to investigate the exact cause of the technical failure that led to the accident.
Further details regarding the number and identities of those on board have not yet been released, according to reports.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), all personnel aboard the aircraft were killed, with no survivors reported.
The helicopter was operating as part of Pakistan Army Aviation activities when it went down shortly after take-off in the mountainous area of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Following the crash, rescue and recovery teams were deployed immediately to the site to recover remains and secure the surrounding area.
ISPR said a board of inquiry has been established to investigate the exact cause of the technical failure that led to the accident.
Further details regarding the number and identities of those on board have not yet been released, according to reports.
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