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Hegseth Threatens 'Strong and Clear' Strikes on Iran's Key Sites
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday that forthcoming American military operations would zero in on critical Iranian infrastructure, characterizing the planned action as unambiguous and imminent.
"We will hit them hard on our terms on the targets that improve the environment for us to operate in and undermine the capabilities that Iran wants to have," Hegseth told reporters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
He confirmed additional strikes were expected within hours and warned they could continue into the following night. "This building (CENTCOM headquarters) continues to plan, and so those strikes that will happen tonight will be strong and clear, and if they have to happen tomorrow night, they will be strong and clear," he said.
Hegseth framed the operations as part of a sustained campaign to compel Tehran toward a diplomatic resolution, echoing President Donald Trump's stated approach of maintaining military pressure during negotiations.
"So as President Trump said, they've been tap tap tapping. You can see when someone's trying to tap tap tap on a deal, instead they're going to have tap tap tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran from the United States of America, and that's not because we want to restart anything we don't have to restart," he said.
"We will hit them hard on our terms on the targets that improve the environment for us to operate in and undermine the capabilities that Iran wants to have," Hegseth told reporters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
He confirmed additional strikes were expected within hours and warned they could continue into the following night. "This building (CENTCOM headquarters) continues to plan, and so those strikes that will happen tonight will be strong and clear, and if they have to happen tomorrow night, they will be strong and clear," he said.
Hegseth framed the operations as part of a sustained campaign to compel Tehran toward a diplomatic resolution, echoing President Donald Trump's stated approach of maintaining military pressure during negotiations.
"So as President Trump said, they've been tap tap tapping. You can see when someone's trying to tap tap tap on a deal, instead they're going to have tap tap tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran from the United States of America, and that's not because we want to restart anything we don't have to restart," he said.
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