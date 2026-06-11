Saudi Arabia Madak App Receives Sharia Certification For Fractional Property Co-Ownership Platform

Interest in tokenization of real estate assets is increasing across the GCC as digital investment platforms introduce new avenues for participation in traditionally capital-intensive sectors. In Saudi Arabia, the real estate sector remains a core component of economic diversification efforts, supported by regulatory initiatives that encourage financial innovation and broader market participation. Tokenized and fractional ownership models are gaining recognition for their potential to improve accessibility, increase investment efficiency, and provide exposure to tangible assets while maintaining structured ownership rights. Commenting on the certification, Hussain Hameed Aldeen, Co-founder & CEO of Madak App, said:“Real estate investment has historically required substantial capital commitments, limiting participation for many potential investors. Madak was developed to address this challenge by enabling partial ownership in income-generating properties through a digital structure designed to improve accessibility, transparency, and operational efficiency while maintaining alignment with asset-backed investment principles.”

The Sharia certification confirms that the platform facilitates participation in real estate investments through a framework designed to support Sharia-compliant investment activity. Hussain Hameed Aldeen added:“Obtaining Sharia certification reflects our commitment to providing investors with confidence that the platform operates in accordance with established Islamic finance principles while supporting broader participation in real estate investment opportunities through a technology-enabled environment.”

Shariyah Review Bureau is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain and has been providing Sharia assurance to institutions across the financial landscape for over 20 years. Commenting on the collaboration, Yasser S. Dahlawi, Founder and CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, said:“Fractional ownership structures continue to contribute to the evolution of asset-backed investment opportunities. We are pleased to support Madak App in certifying its real estate investment framework and facilitating the availability of Sharia-compliant investment structures that enhance accessibility to property-based opportunities. SRB remains committed to supporting financial innovation while ensuring adherence to established Sharia principles across emerging investment platforms.”