Kazakhstan Shifts Toward High-Value-Added, Deep-Processing Economy - PM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is shifting from a raw-material export model toward a high-value-added and deep-processing economy, the Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

This is stated by the press service of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov made the remark during a plenary session of the 16th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set the task of a gradual transition from a predominantly raw-material model to an economy of deep processing and high value-added production. Large-scale projects aimed at developing processing industries and increasing the share of high-value-added products are already being implemented. Over the past two years, several major production facilities have been commissioned for cathode copper, ferrosilicon, ferroalloys, and other products worth more than $1 billion,” he said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is consistently pursuing a course of new industrialization based on the development of modern production facilities, technology adoption, and the production of high-value-added goods.

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