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2026 FIFA World Cup Kicks Off Thursday Across Three Countries
(MENAFN) The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to get underway on Thursday, marking the start of the tournament's largest edition ever and the first to be jointly hosted by three nations.
Held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the competition will feature 48 teams for the first time, expanding the scale of the event significantly compared to previous editions.
According to available information, the tournament will open with a match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11. The competition will run for more than a month before culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York City, on July 19.
A total of 104 matches are scheduled to be played across 16 venues spanning four time zones. The United States will stage the majority of the games, hosting 78 matches throughout the tournament.
Among the selected venues, Dallas Stadium is the largest, with a capacity of approximately 94,000 spectators, while Toronto's stadium is the smallest, accommodating around 45,000 fans.
The expanded format has also increased representation from Africa and the Arab world. Ten African nations and eight Arab countries have qualified for the tournament, with four teams belonging to both groups.
Morocco stands out as the only participating nation that is both an Arab country and geographically located on the African continent.
Held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the competition will feature 48 teams for the first time, expanding the scale of the event significantly compared to previous editions.
According to available information, the tournament will open with a match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11. The competition will run for more than a month before culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York City, on July 19.
A total of 104 matches are scheduled to be played across 16 venues spanning four time zones. The United States will stage the majority of the games, hosting 78 matches throughout the tournament.
Among the selected venues, Dallas Stadium is the largest, with a capacity of approximately 94,000 spectators, while Toronto's stadium is the smallest, accommodating around 45,000 fans.
The expanded format has also increased representation from Africa and the Arab world. Ten African nations and eight Arab countries have qualified for the tournament, with four teams belonging to both groups.
Morocco stands out as the only participating nation that is both an Arab country and geographically located on the African continent.
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