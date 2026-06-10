Inherited Property Match Publishes 'The First 90 Days After Inheriting A House'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Inherited Property Match, a free nationwide broker-matching service for inherited real estate, has published The First 90 Days After Inheriting a House: How to Get the Property Ready to Sell, a practical pre-listing guide for heirs, executors, trustees, and personal representatives preparing an inherited home for sale.

The guide is built around a simple point: an inherited house is not ready to sell just because the family has decided to sell it. Inherited Property Match calls this being“list-ready.” For an inherited house, list-ready means the authority path is clear, the property is protected, the financial picture is understood, the heirs have a direction, and a broker can evaluate the home with real information.

Inherited Property Match defines five readiness types that determine whether an inherited house is ready to sell: legal readiness, property readiness, financial readiness, family readiness, and listing readiness.

“The first 90 days after inheriting a house should answer the questions that determine whether the property is ready to sell,” said Rhett Fruitman, co-founder of Inherited Property Match.“Who has the authority to sign? How did the title pass? Is the home insured? What does it cost to carry? And what is still blocking a safe listing?”

The guide organizes the first 90 days into four phases: Days 1-7, protect the house; Days 8-30, confirm authority and title; Days 31-60, understand the numbers and decide; and Days 61-90, prepare to list.

The guide's title-path table maps common ownership structures, including revocable living trust, sole ownership with a will, intestate, joint tenancy with survivorship, transfer-on-death deed, and tenants in common, to what must be confirmed and what can block a listing.

During the first 90 days, families are prompted to secure the property, confirm whether it is vacant or occupied, preserve documents, check insurance, keep utilities active where needed, document condition, start an expense ledger, review mortgage or reverse mortgage issues, estimate carrying costs and net proceeds, align heirs on a direction, triage repairs, and speak with a broker experienced in inherited-property sales.

“The goal is not to promise that every inherited home can be listed within 90 days,” Fruitman said.“Some take longer, and that is normal. By the end of 90 days, families should know who has authority to sell, understand the costs, and either be ready to list or know exactly what is still preventing the sale.”

The guide is available as a free download here. Additional inherited-property resources are available through Inherited Property Match's inherited-property resource library.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should you do first after inheriting a house?

Protect the property. Confirm whether it is vacant or occupied, secure doors and windows, preserve documents, check insurance, keep utilities active where needed, document condition, and start tracking expenses. If someone lives there, do not change locks or remove belongings without legal guidance.

When is an inherited house ready to sell?

An inherited house is ready to sell when authority is confirmed, title is understood, the property is secure and insured, occupancy is clear, key documents are gathered, carrying costs are known, the family has a direction, and a broker can price the home with accurate information.

Can you list an inherited house before probate is complete?

It depends on the state, estate, court process, and who has authority. A trustee, surviving joint owner, or transfer-on-death beneficiary may move faster than an estate requiring executor or administrator authority. Before listing, confirm who can sign the listing agreement, purchase contract, and closing documents.

Can you sell an inherited house if there is no will?

Often, but the estate may need an administrator appointed through probate, and heirs may need to be identified under state intestacy law before the property can be sold.

What if the inherited house has a reverse mortgage?

Heirs should contact the servicer immediately. For most FHA-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, the loan becomes due and payable after the borrower dies. Heirs commonly have about 30 days after receiving the due-and-payable notice to buy, sell, or turn over the home. If the loan balance exceeds the home's value, heirs may be able to satisfy the debt by selling for at least 95 percent of the appraised value.

How long does it take to sell an inherited house?

A trust, survivorship, or transfer-on-death situation may move in roughly 30 to 60 days once authority and title are clear. A probate sale commonly takes 9 to 18 months, depending on the state, court, creditor issues, title issues, property condition, and family disputes.

What if heirs disagree about selling the inherited house?

The first step is to clarify who has authority, who is coordinating, how expenses are tracked, and whether one heir wants to buy out the others. If co-owners cannot agree, a partition action may allow a court to force a sale, but that path is usually slower, costlier, and less controlled than a voluntary agreement.

About Inherited Property Match

Inherited Property Match is a free nationwide broker-matching service connecting heirs, executors, trustees, and personal representatives selling inherited real estate with experienced brokers who understand probate and trust timelines, multi-heir coordination, out-of-state ownership, disclosure questions, and local broker selection.

Inherited Property Match is operated by Real Estate Foundation, Inc. and was co-founded by Alan Fruitman and Rhett Fruitman. Alan Fruitman has more than 30 years of real estate and 1031 exchange experience, has been involved in more than 1,000 transactions, and is the author of The NNN Triple Net Property Book. Rhett Fruitman's background includes Citi Private Bank and CBRE.