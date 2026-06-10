Modi Govt's Last 12 Years Historic, Next 12 To Build Viksit Bharat

Puri: Next 12 Years Under PM Modi to Build Developed India

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government over the past 12 years would be remembered in history, while the next 12 years under the Prime Minister's leadership would lay the foundation for a developed and self-reliant India.

Speaking to ANI, Puri on Wednesday said the work carried out during the last 12 years would be "written in golden letters" and expressed confidence that the progress envisioned for the coming years would transform India into a developed economy.

"I would like to conclude with one comment: the work accomplished over the past twelve years will be written in golden letters. However, what India is set to achieve under PM Modi's leadership in the coming 12 years will lay a solid foundation for transforming the nation into not just a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) country, but a developed economy," the Union Minister said.

NDA Adopts Resolution Hailing PM's 12-Year Tenure

Puri's remarks came as the BJP highlighted the achievements of the Modi government and its roadmap for India's long-term economic growth and development.

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders adopted a resolution hailing the 12-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office. The resolution was adopted on Wednesday at a meeting held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio seconded it. The resolution was supported by senior NDA leaders and others, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, HD Kumaraswamy, Eknath Shinde, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The NDA leaders highlighted seamless integration of people-centric development, participative democracy and performance-oriented governance in PM Modi's tenure. As of June 10, the Prime Minister has completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. (ANI)

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