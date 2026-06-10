Kuibyshev Oil Refinery Halts Processing After Drone Attack Reuters
Both primary crude distillation units at the refinery – CDU-4 and CDU-5 – were shut down after the strike caused damage and fires at the facility.
Sources told the news agency that each of the affected units has a processing capacity of approximately 10,000 tons (73,000 barrels) per day.
The Kuibyshev refinery is part of Rosneft's Samara refining hub, which also includes the Novokuibyshevsk and Syzran refineries.
According to industry sources, the Syzran refinery, which ceased operations on May 21 after equipment was damaged in a drone attack, has not yet resumed operations.
The Novokuibyshevsk refinery temporarily halted operations on April 18 following a drone strike and is currently operating at reduced capacity.
Industry sources also highlighted the Kuibyshev refinery's 2024 performance, when it processed 4.7 million tons of crude oil (94,400 barrels per day) and produced 800,000 tons of gasoline, 1.4 million tons of diesel fuel, and 1.3 million tons of fuel oil.Read also: Ukraine's long-range sanctions plan implemented precisely as intended, Zelensky says
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles struck a military plant in Cheboksary. During the same overnight operation, the Kuibyshev oil refinery, located more than 900 kilometers from the front line, was also reportedly hit.
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