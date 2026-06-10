Premia Relocation Mortgage Ranked #1 In Overall Satisfaction For Third Consecutive Year In 2026 Trippel Relocation Managers' Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premia Relocation Mortgage is proud to announce that it has once again been ranked #1 in Overall Satisfaction in the 2026 Trippel Relocation Managers' Survey, marking the third consecutive year the company has earned the program's highest overall ranking.

In this year's survey of 140 corporate relocation managers evaluating national mortgage providers, Premia achieved the highest Average Satisfaction Score and Net Satisfaction Score among all named mortgage lenders, reinforcing its position as one of the relocation industry's most trusted mortgage providers.

The annual Trippel Relocation Managers' Survey is one of the relocation industry's most respected benchmarking studies. Now in its 24th year, the survey provides valuable insight into the performance of relocation service providers from the perspective of corporate mobility professionals.

For nearly four decades, Premia has focused exclusively on relocation mortgage services, helping relocating employees and their families navigate one of life's most important financial decisions. The company attributes its continued success to the expertise and dedication of its people. Premia's employees average 19 years of experience in the relocation industry, bringing deep industry knowledge and a genuine commitment to helping transferees succeed.

"Any single aspect of the process doesn't define the best mortgage experience. It's the complete experience-expertise, service, communication, technology, and results-which is why being ranked #1 in Overall Satisfaction for three consecutive years is especially meaningful to us," said Nina Arnaiz, President of Premia Relocation Mortgage. "This recognition is a direct reflection of our people. Every day, our team brings an extraordinary level of experience, care, and commitment to serving relocating employees and their families. We are proud of what they have accomplished and grateful to our clients for the trust they place in us. Together, they inspire us to continue raising the bar and delivering an exceptional experience at every stage of the relocation journey."

About Premia Relocation Mortgage

Founded in 1987, Premia Relocation Mortgage, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate (operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York), is a leading national mortgage lender dedicated exclusively to relocation mortgage services. By combining specialized relocation expertise, personalized support, innovative technology, and competitive mortgage solutions, Premia helps relocating employees and their families move forward with confidence. Premia is committed to delivering exceptional service and positive outcomes for transferees, corporate clients, and relocation management companies nationwide.

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