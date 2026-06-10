New Technology Pioneers Building The Infrastructure For The Next Era Of AI



100 start-ups from 23 countries selected to join the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers community.

This year's cohort stands out for building the software and physical infrastructure needed to power autonomous AI systems at scale.

Companies are advancing breakthrough technologies in AI, energy, quantum computing, biotechnology, climate innovation, space and advanced manufacturing. Learn more about the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026 here. Follow on social media using #amnc26, #2026夏季达沃斯# and #InnovateScaleImpact.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Economic Forum today announced its 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort, recognising 100 early-stage companies from 23 countries that are developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and societies. The cohort reflects the growing geographic diversity of frontier innovation, with nine companies from India and record representation from the Republic of Korea.

What sets this year's cohort apart is its focus on enabling the next era of artificial intelligence (AI). While recent advances have centred on models and consumer applications, many of the Tech Pioneers are building the software and physical infrastructure needed to AI at scale.

Two groups stand out: companies developing the foundations for autonomous AI agents, including identity verification, payments, security and enterprise integration; and those addressing AI growing energy, computing and storage demands.

The cohort also reflects the expanding geographies of frontier innovation. India contributes nine companies, many focused on deep-tech and space innovation, while the Republic of Korea records its strongest representation to date across AI, robotics and quantum technologies. Companies from the Middle East, Latin America and South-East Asia are also strengthening their presence in emerging technology ecosystems.

“For 26 years, the Technology Pioneers community has been an early indicator of where technology is going,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities, World Economic Forum.“What's new is that early-stage companies are now tackling challenges that until recently required enormous budgets, infrastructure and large teams. AI is not just what these companies are building; it is also what is making it possible.”

Beyond AI infrastructure, the cohort highlights the breadth of early-stage innovation. Companies are developing cleaner energy sources, improving cancer detection, increasing industrial efficiency, protecting data from future quantum-computing threats, enabling in-orbit satellite servicing and creating lower-impact materials. Many of these ambitions once required the resources of large corporations or government programmes. Advances in AI, simulation and automation are allowing smaller teams to tackle complex scientific and industrial challenges, accelerating innovation across sectors.

The pioneers will contribute expertise to Forum initiatives through a two-year engagement programme and be invited to participate in the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026, taking place on 23-25 June in Dalian, People's Republic of China.

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