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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:50 AM EST - Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited: Today announced a new accomplishment in ultra-low loss photonic chip packaging, achieving ultra-low edge-coupling loss for its photonic chips. This marks another important milestone for the development of fault-tolerant photonic quantum computers and for Xanadu in its mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited shares T are trading down $0.06 at $16.67.
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