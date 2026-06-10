Associate Professor Conflict Resolution, Trinity College Dublin

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Dr Brendan Ciarán Browne is an interdisciplinary scholar with an LL.B, LL.M (Law & Human Rights) and PhD in Sociology, all from Queen's University Belfast. Dr Browne has previously held positions at Queen's University Belfast, and Al Quds (Bard) University, Palestine, where he taught Transitional Justice and the Laws of Armed Conflict. Dr Browne's research interests are situated around political conflict, the impact of post-conflict reconstruction on children and young people, commemorating conflict, transitional justice, violent displacement in conflict, conflict and resilience in Palestine, and conducting research in conflict zones. His research is focused on Northern Ireland and Palestine where he spends time travelling regularly to conduct fieldwork. Dr Browne has received research funding for his work including from the Independent Social Research Foundation (ISRF) and the Wellcome Trust.

–present Research Fellow, Queen's University Belfast



2012 Queen's University Belfast, PhD

2009 Queen's University Belfast, LL.M (Human Rights) 2008 Queen's University Belfast, LL.B



2014 Commemoration in conflict: Comparing the generation of solidarity at the 1916 Easter Rising Commemorations in Belfast Northern Ireland and the 1948 'Nakba' Commemorations in Ramallah, Palestine, Journal of Comparative Research in Anthropology and Sociology, Vol. 4(2)

2014 Navigating Risk: The impact of the Northern Ireland Conflict on Children and Young People, Studies in Conflict and Terrorism, Vol.37(9), pp. 792- 805

2014 Finding your feet in the field: critical reflections of early career researchers on field research in transitional societies, Journal of Human Rights Practice, Vol.6(2), pp. 223- 237 2013 Recording the Personal: The Benefits in Maintaining Research Diaries for Documenting the Emotional and Practical Challenges of Fieldwork in Unfamiliar Settings, International Journal of Qualitative Methods, Vol.12

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