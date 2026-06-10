Two Dead, Three Injured As Truck Plows Into People Exiting Bus In Zakarpattia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

"As a result of the collision, one woman died at the scene. Three other victims with injuries were hospitalized at the district hospital. The truck driver also died while being transported to the hospital," the statement said.

Prosecutors noted that the tragic traffic accident occurred at around 15:00.

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According to preliminary information, the 47-year-old truck driver was traveling along Vakarova Street when he suddenly lost consciousness behind the wheel. The uncontrolled vehicle then drove into a group of people who had just gotten off a shuttle bus.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Photo credit: Ukraine's prosecutor's office