Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Dead, Three Injured As Truck Plows Into People Exiting Bus In Zakarpattia Region

Two Dead, Three Injured As Truck Plows Into People Exiting Bus In Zakarpattia Region


2026-06-10 03:07:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

"As a result of the collision, one woman died at the scene. Three other victims with injuries were hospitalized at the district hospital. The truck driver also died while being transported to the hospital," the statement said.

Prosecutors noted that the tragic traffic accident occurred at around 15:00.

Read also: Car plunges off bridge in Mykolaiv region, five children among injured

According to preliminary information, the 47-year-old truck driver was traveling along Vakarova Street when he suddenly lost consciousness behind the wheel. The uncontrolled vehicle then drove into a group of people who had just gotten off a shuttle bus.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Photo credit: Ukraine's prosecutor's office

MENAFN10062026000193011044ID1111240982



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search