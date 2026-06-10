Jordan Tourism Board Hosts Reception In Brazil To Mark 80Th Independence Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Brasilia, June 10 (Petra) -- The Jordan Tourism Board, in cooperation with the Jordanian Embassy in Brasilia and under the patronage of Jordan's Ambassador to Brazil, Dr. Maen Masadeh, hosted a reception to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Kingdom's Independence Day.

According to a board statement issued on Wednesday, the ceremony was attended by the Secretary General of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Duarte, alongside Brazilian government officials; members of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies; heads of diplomatic missions; official, religious, economic, and cultural figures; media representatives; businesspeople; tourism sector leaders; and members of the Jordanian and Arab communities in Brazil.

The event featured a promotional film highlighting Jordan's rich historical, cultural, and religious heritage, as well as its diverse tourism and investment attractions, alongside cultural segments reflecting Jordanian national identity.

The reception also included an exhibition of traditional Jordanian products and handicrafts, in addition to a traditional Dabke performance with the participation of members of the Jordanian diaspora in Brazil.

Ambassador Masadeh delivered a speech reviewing the milestones of achievement, modernization, and development witnessed by the Kingdom over eight decades of independence under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, emphasizing Jordan's prominent standing both regionally and internationally.

//Petra// AF