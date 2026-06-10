Tourism Calgary And Westjet Launch Calgary Stopover Program, Turning Layovers Into Stays

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new program encourages international travellers to extend their journey with a Calgary stay, featuring 19 hotel offers and easy access to the city's attractions, culture and nearby Rocky Mountains

Calgary, Alberta, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, more than seven million international travellers connect through Calgary without ever leaving the airport. Tourism Calgary and WestJet are changing that. Today, the two organizations launched the Calgary Stopover Program, developed with support from YYC Calgary International Airport and the Calgary Hotel Association, giving travellers on eligible WestJet routes the opportunity to add a Calgary visit, including 19 exclusive hotel offers and access to the Calgary Attractions Pass.

Global interest in visiting Calgary continues to grow. International visitor spending grew 15.6 per cent year-over-year in Q1 2026, while international passenger volumes at YYC also grew 9.6 per cent year-over-year in the same period. This builds on a record-breaking 2025 that saw more than 10.5 million visitors generate $3.3 billion in visitor spending.

The Calgary Stopover Program is designed to build on that momentum by converting more connecting passengers into overnight visitors. The program launches with 19 exclusive hotel offers across the city, demonstrating strong support from Calgary's hotel sector. Stopover visitors also receive access to the Calgary Attractions Pass, which provides deals and discounts at participating Calgary attractions, making planning seamless.

“Millions of travellers already pass through Calgary every year, and this program creates a simple way for them to experience our city rather than just connect through it,” said Alisha Reynolds, President and CEO of Tourism Calgary.“Whether visitors are exploring our vibrant neighbourhoods, enjoying our culinary scene, discovering local attractions, or using Calgary as a gateway to the Canadian Rockies, the Calgary Stopover Program helps convert existing air traffic into meaningful economic impact for local businesses and communities. It is an important step toward our goal of doubling visitor spending to $6 billion by 2035.”

The Calgary Stopover Program is structured as a pilot, with the goal of expanding access to more routes and markets over time. It will initially target UK travellers, leveraging WestJet's year-round service from London Heathrow and seasonal service from Edinburgh. Travellers can book their entire journey, including a Calgary stopover, as a single reservation through WestJet's multi-city booking tool, making it as straightforward to plan as it is to enjoy. Additionally, WestJet guests arriving from London Heathrow and Edinburgh choosing to stay in Calgary can add the stopover at no additional cost, for up to seven days after arriving in YYC.

”Calgary is at the heart of WestJet's global hub strategy and proudly serves as a primary gateway for international visitors to our hometown city,” said Steve McClelland, WestJet Vice-President, Partnership and Loyalty.“The Calgary Stopover program delivers tangible benefits to local businesses, and is a true testament to the strength in collaborating with local partners that share the same passion for sharing Calgary's beautiful scenery, amazing food scene and vibrant culture.”

“For millions of connecting travellers, Calgary is a place they move through, but we see an opportunity to help them experience it," says Chris Hedlin, Director, Air Service Development and Calgary Airports. "As the gateway to our region, we work to efficiently connect travellers to all it has to offer, from Calgary to the Canadian Rockies and beyond. This program helps turn that opportunity into a reality for more guests passing through YYC.”

Full program details, hotel offers, and itinerary inspiration are available at visitcalgary/stopover. Travellers can book their Calgary stopover directly through WestJet at.

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About Tourism Calgary

Tourism Calgary is the destination management organization that enthusiastically shares and promotes the story of our friendly Blue Sky City to those near and far. We think big - like, Canadian Rocky Mountain big - using our sales and marketing expertise to drive an annual visitor spend of over $3.3B for the local economy and advocating for our growing tourism sector, which includes 84,000 Calgarians employed in the industry. From conventions to leisure travel, sports events to music and arts, Tourism Calgary represents the city's diverse and unexpected experiences, extending our welcoming hospitality to the over 10 million people who visit Calgary every year. Go to for more details.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit

About YYC

Calgary Airports (formally, The Calgary Airport Authority) is a non-share capital corporation incorporated under the Regional Airports Authorities Act of Alberta. It is responsible for the management, operation and development of YYC Calgary International Airport and YBW Springbank Airport. Calgary Airports' commitment to safety remains a top priority. Our airports are important economic generators for the city, region and province, supporting thousands of jobs and generating billions in GDP through associated economic activity. Calgary Airports was also recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers for 2026.

CONTACT: Gracie Curlock Tourism Calgary (403) 809.1457...