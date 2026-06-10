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EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 10/06: US CPI Data May Trigger Directional Move (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The EUR/USD currency pair has been slowly climbing higher over the past few days. Action in the Forex market has been relatively subdued this week compared to the end of last week. That may be about to change as the most important data release in the Forex market faces us later today – US CPI (inflation) numbers.
Nothing can move the Forex market like the US Dollar, and nothing can move the US Dollar (barring a surprise rate cut or hike by the Fed) like a surprise in a CPI (inflation) data release.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Markets are reaching an important juncture for several reasons, all of which could affect the outlook of the EUR/USD currency pair:
Nothing can move the Forex market like the US Dollar, and nothing can move the US Dollar (barring a surprise rate cut or hike by the Fed) like a surprise in a CPI (inflation) data release.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Markets are reaching an important juncture for several reasons, all of which could affect the outlook of the EUR/USD currency pair:
- The release of US inflation data today, which I have already mentioned. This could move the US Dollar. Recent sharp corrections in the stock markets, coupled with a feeling that the incredible tech-driven stock market rallies may be wildly overbought, could trigger a risk-off flow into the US Dollar. The confusing and volatile situation concerning a resolution to the conflict between Iran and the USA, and other involved nations or armed groups on either side. This could spook stock markets, or more directly send the price of crude oil soaring which could trigger a further inflationary shock which would be likely to lead to interest rate hikes, which in turn would affect the Forex market.
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- Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1527 or $1.1500. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
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