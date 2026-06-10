Celebrating Berkeley's Summer Of Soccer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World Cup Watch Parties Headline a Festival of Fútbol

BERKELEY, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting this week, soccer fans from around the globe will celebrate international soccer's ultimate tournament, the FIFA World Cup. With matches in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, fever-pitch interest is sweeping across the continent.

Locally, Berkeley invites soccer fans to gather and cheer on their teams. For 39 days, from June 11 to July 19, venues across Berkeley will host watch parties, food and drink specials, merch giveaways, and epic vibes. From neighborhood hangouts to big-screen festivals, there will be plenty of ways to enjoy the“beautiful game.”







Explore the complete lineup of watch party locations, match schedules, and event details on Visit Berkeley's World Cup website. Here are a few highlight events for your Berkeley“Summer of Soccer” calendar:



Friday, June 19, 11a to 10p (multiple games): World Cup Watch Party at Gilman District Wine Block (Hammerling, Donkey & Goat, and Tessier); free admission, live music. Matches on big screens include USA v. Australia at 12p, Scotland v. Morocco at 3p, Brazil v. Haiti at 5:30p, and Türkiye v. Paraguay at 8p. Free wine glass, Global Games logo tee by Stainable Ink for the first 50 guests.

Thursday, June 25, 4p to 10p: Waterfront Watch Party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Berkeley Marina / Berkeley Boathouse; giant outdoor and big indoor screens with multiple games including Japan v. Sweden, Tunisia v. Netherlands (4p), Türkiye v. USA, Paraguay v. Australia (7p). Free admission; Match Cocktail, $5 Cellarmaker beer, food specials, and live music for evening matches. First 50 guests who check in at the Stainable Ink booth can get a free World Cup logo tee.

Sunday, June 28, Start of Knockout Rounds leading up to the World Cup Final. Find a watch party!

Saturday, July 11, World Cup Quarterfinals Watch Party at Hotel Shattuck Plaza; live music, food and drink specials; big screen viewing. Sunday, July 19, 12p: World Cup Final, watch party locations across Berkeley.



Multiple restaurants and venues in Berkeley will show World Cup matches throughout the tournament, offering food and drink specials, oversized screens, and unique activities designed to entice even the most casual futból fans. All-star locations include Adega Azul Wine Bar, Café Buenos Aires, Cali's Sports Bar & Kitchen, Heads & Tails Barbecue, Triple Rock Brewery, Tupper & Reed, and many more.

Berkeley is unrivaled when it comes to experiencing the whirlwind of the World Cup, thanks in part to its significant international community. Throughout the event, many local favorite international food spots will transform into team-centric hubs, proudly representing their respective countries. For decades, Berkeley has served as an inclusive melting pot in the Bay Area, where diverse minds and communities come together to build a rich local culture.

With World Cup buzz, it's the perfect time to make a beeline to Berkeley and bask in the excitement of the season. Make it a baycation with“Berkeley is Cool” hotel specials of up to 25% off through July.

Media Contact: Visit Berkeley, Dan Marengo,...

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