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Swiss Lynx Remain Under Pressure Despite Comeback

Swiss Lynx Remain Under Pressure Despite Comeback


2026-06-10 02:15:50
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The lynx has successfully colonised Switzerland, but its long-term survival in the Alpine state remains uncertain, according to WWF Switzerland. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Lynx remain under pressure despite comeback This content was published on June 10, 2026 - 09:57 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Luchs in der Schweiz trotz Comeback weiter unter Druck Original Read more: Luchs in der Schweiz trotz Comeback weiter unter

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A recent analysis of the causes of death and diseases in wild lynx in Switzerland shows that road and rail accidents are still the most common cause of death. Poaching has also been proven, but the actual extent is likely to be underestimated due to a high number of unreported cases.

Another study documents congenital heart malformations in several lynxes. According to the researchers, the rare disease could be linked to the low genetic diversity of the Swiss populations. The genetic situation therefore has a direct impact on the health and survival of the animals.

“The lynx plays a key role in the Swiss ecosystem. It influences the wildlife population and thus strengthens the stability of our forests”, lynx expert Gabor von Bethlenfalvy is quoted by WWF.

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According to the nature conservation organisation, around 360 lynx live in the cross-border Alpine and Jura region. Switzerland therefore has a special responsibility to preserve the population.

Networked habitats, targeted releases for genetic strengthening, international cooperation and consistent scientific monitoring are needed.

More More Climate solutions 'Wolves and lynx have a role to play'

This content was published on Feb 10, 2017 A conservation biologist explains the role of predators in an ecosystem, and tells us why we should stop and smell the free-tailed bats.

Read more: 'Wolves and lynx have a role to

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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