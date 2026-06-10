Defence Workshop To Focus On Procurement, Idex And Testing Procedures For Msmes, Start-Ups

MENAFN - KNN India)A two-day workshop on defence procurement and testing procedures for MSMEs and start-ups will be held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment on June 11 and 12, 2026.

The workshop being jointly organised by the Indigenisation Directorate, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) will also focus on Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Perspective Capability Roadmap (TPCR).

The initiative aims to enhance awareness of defence acquisition processes and encourage greater participation of MSMEs and start-ups in the defence sector.

The event will provide a platform for industry participants to engage with officials and experts from HQ IDS, Service Headquarters, the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), iDEX-Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), and other stakeholder organisations.

Discussions will cover defence procurement procedures, indigenisation initiatives, the iDEX framework, testing and certification processes, and the Technology Perspective Capability Roadmap.

The inaugural session will feature addresses by Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy Planning and Force Development), and Major General (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Retd), Director General of CENJOWS.

Sessions on the first day will focus on the Defence Acquisition Procedure, procurement categories, revenue procurement parameters, indigenisation measures, the SRIJAN portal, import substitution opportunities and intellectual property rights.

The second day's programme will cover iDEX initiatives, prototype development, testing and evaluation procedures, certification systems, user trials, environmental testing, the role of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in research and development, and technology readiness levels.

The agenda also includes a dedicated session on TPCR and a panel discussion involving venture capital representatives.

According to the organisers, the workshop is designed to address practical challenges faced by MSMEs and start-ups through interactive discussions and question-and-answer sessions.

The event is expected to support ongoing efforts to expand industry participation in defence manufacturing and strengthen collaboration between the armed forces and domestic industry.

(KNN Bureau)

