NITI Aayog Council Meeting To Focus On Inclusive Human Development, Skilling & Jobs

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on June 11 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

The meeting will bring together Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories, Lieutenant Governors, Union Ministers, and senior NITI Aayog officials.

This year's theme - Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047 - reflects the government's stated objective of ensuring equitable development for every Indian regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background, NITI Aayog said in a release.

Four Pillars of the Framework

Discussions at the meeting will be anchored around an Inclusive Human Development Framework built on four core pillars: foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, the release noted.

The council will deliberate on translating this framework into concrete, measurable outcomes, with a particular focus on promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling programmes, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country.

Implementation Roadmap and State-Centre Alignment

A key agenda item will be the formulation of an Implementation Roadmap that draws on governance reforms, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), inter-departmental convergence, public-private partnerships, and data-driven monitoring systems.

The roadmap is intended to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes with structured accountability mechanisms.

A central thrust of the meeting will be aligning individual state visions with the national vision on inclusive human development, reinforcing what the government describes as a unified and collaborative approach to equitable growth.

(KNN Bureau)

