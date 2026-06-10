Bahrain's Air Defence System Intercepts Iranian Aerial Attacks
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the General Command affirmed that Iran continued its systematic hostile approach through its heinous missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain, stressing that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
The General Command urged the public to exercise caution regarding any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the brutal Iranian attacks, and to avoid approaching or handling them and report them immediately.
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