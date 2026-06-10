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Qatar Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks On Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the attacks a blatant violation of the sovereignty of these countries and a flagrant breach of international law Ministry stressed the need to spare the region the repercussions of these unjustified attacks and to work towards de-escalation in order to restore regional and international security and stability also reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty and security.
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