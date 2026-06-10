Shufti Ranked As A Leader In G2's Summer 2026 Identity Verification Grid® Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on real user reviews, the recognition reflects strong satisfaction, with users praising Shufti's global coverage and smart workflow orchestration

LONDON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shufti, the leading identity verification, KYC, and AML compliance platform, is recognized as a Leader in the G2 Summer 2026 Identity Verification Grid® Report. G2, the largest software reviews marketplace, awards Leader status to the Identity Verification providers that earn the highest customer satisfaction ratings alongside a substantial market presence.

This recognition is earned, entirely from real customer reviews, with no analyst scoring, paid placement, or sponsored influence. Drawn from verified professionals who rely on Shufti in their day-to-day compliance and onboarding work, every reviewer (100% ) rated the platform 4 or 5 stars and described how it performs in live operating conditions.

Inside Shufti's G2 Customer Reviews



100% of users believe Shufti is headed in the right direction

89% of users find it easy to do business with

89% of users would likely recommend Shufti 99% rated Global Coverage and 95% rated Workflow Orchestration as the highest-rated features.

These scores point to what regulated teams value most. Global Coverage means Shufti can verify people in markets where many providers fall short, while Workflow Orchestration lets compliance teams automate decisions, route cases to manual review when needed, and adjust their rules by region, risk level, and customer type. The combination helps businesses onboard genuine customers quickly and keep bad actors out.

Shufti won multiple badges across several G2 Summer 2026 reports, reflecting both its global reach and its momentum in the market.

Shufti's G2 Summer 2026 Recognition



Leader, Identity Verification Grid® Report

Momentum Leader, Identity Verification Momentum Grid® Report

Leader, Identity Verification Asia Regional Grid® Report

Leader, Identity Verification Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report Leader, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Grid® Report

"This recognition means the most to us because it comes directly from the people who use Shufti every day," said Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti. "When every reviewer tells us we are moving in the right direction, it confirms we are solving the problems that matter to compliance and fraud teams. We built Shufti to help regulated businesses verify customers in seconds, catch fraud early, and stay compliant without adding friction, and this feedback tells us we are getting it right."

The recognition spans the full range of Shufti's regulated use cases, from identity verification to AML screening, facial biometrics, age verification, and fraud prevention, all in one unified system rather than separate tools. Financial services firms made up the largest group of reviewers, along with companies in technology, consumer services, and staffing. The strength in Asia, shown by Shufti's place on both regional reports, points to growing demand for compliant verification across fast-moving digital economies.

The Momentum recognition reflects how quickly Shufti is gaining ground on more established names in the category. As fraud grows more sophisticated and regulators raise the bar on KYC and AML, demand for verification that is both accurate and easy to use keeps rising. With proven coverage, deep automation, and built-in fraud detection already in place, Shufti is well-positioned to meet that demand.

To explore the identity verification platform rated 4 to 5 stars by G2 users, visit Shufti.

Or connect with the Shufti team to learn more.

About Shufti:

Shufti is an identity verification, KYC, and AML compliance platform trusted by more than 2,000 businesses across banking, fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and other regulated industries. Built 100% in-house with no third-party dependencies, it unifies identity and business (KYB) verification, AML screening, biometric and video KYC, age verification, and fraud detection in one system across 220+ countries and territories with 150+ languages. Shufti's passive liveness detection is certified to iBeta Level 3 (ISO/IEC 30107-3), and the platform is certified to ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, and fully GDPR compliant.

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Aroosa Virk

Brand and Communications Manager

Shufti

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