Race Communications Kicks Off Madera Construction, Rolling Out All-Fiber Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MADERA, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Race Communications is advancing connectivity in Madera with the construction of its 100% fiber optic network now underway. Designed to expand access to high-speed, multigigabit internet, Race – California's leading independently owned 100% fiber-to-the-home provider – will soon power more than 9,000 households and businesses throughout Madera.Expanding rapidly across the Central Valley region, Madera's construction is now underway. Those interested in construction updates and to sign up for pre-sale may visit Race.

“A reliable, high-speed network is essential for communities to be able to grow and stay connected,” said Jim Miller, Race Communications Vice President of Government Affairs.“We're actively bringing our infrastructure to dozens of cities throughout the Central Valley, and Madera won't be left behind. By welcoming Madera into the Race experience, we are supporting new opportunities that intentionally align with the city's long-term goals, including the backbone needed for a connected future.”

During construction, residents and businesses will receive communication by mail regarding construction activities in their area, along with additional messaging such as yard signs and door hangers. All Race crews will be clearly identifiable with company-branded vehicles and official ID badges.

Soon to be powered by a true fiber infrastructure, Madera's residents and businesses will gain access to more consumer choice, leading to better pricing, better customer service, and a better experience online. Race's 10 gigabit, symmetrical upload and download speeds lay a stronger foundation for Madera's future growth.

Connected and powered by a California-based team, Race now delivers reliable 100% fiber internet to more than 50 California markets. Across California, Race has invested more than $650 million and has an additional investment of more than $200 million underway for 2026

Those interested in learning more about Race may visit.

About Race Communications

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology. As California's leading privately held 100% FTTH provider, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $650 million. For more information, please visit or call 877.722.3833.

Katie Bartholomai...