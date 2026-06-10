'Make In India' Has Transformed Defence Sector, Achieved Self-Sufficiency In Several Areas: Slovakia Ambassador

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) India's "Make in India" initiative has significantly transformed the country's defence sector, enabling it to achieve self-sufficiency in several key areas while creating new opportunities for international partnerships, Slovakia's Ambassador to India Robert Maxian has said.

Speaking ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Maxian highlighted the evolution of India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation between India and Slovakia would continue to deepen across strategic sectors including defence, energy, cybersecurity and green technologies.

"Over the last 30 years, the situation has evolved significantly. Through the 'Make in India' initiative, India has indigenised much of its defence industry and achieved self-sufficiency in several areas," Maxian said.

He noted that the growing role of private companies in defence manufacturing has further strengthened India's capabilities and opened new avenues for collaboration.

Describing Slovakia as a reliable partner in defence technologies, the ambassador said the two countries have maintained defence cooperation since the establishment of the Slovak Republic in 1993. Slovakia has supplied military hardware to India and continues to work with Indian partners on projects involving flight mission simulators, recovery vehicles, chemical detectors and other advanced technologies.

He encouraged defence industries from both countries to actively explore new opportunities and partnerships.

The proposed trade agreement is expected to gradually reduce import duties, lower costs for consumers and create a free trade zone encompassing nearly two billion people. Maxián said Slovakia hopes the agreement will come into force by the end of this year or early next year.

He pointed to an existing Memorandum of Understanding between the nuclear authorities of both countries and called for deeper engagement in the sector. Maxián also highlighted a successful biofuel project in Uttar Pradesh where Slovak technology is being used to produce ethanol from agricultural waste, including rice and corn residue.

"The project demonstrates how Slovak and Indian companies can work together to develop sustainable energy solutions," he said, adding that more such facilities could be established if regulatory conditions become more supportive.