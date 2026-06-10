Uzbekistan Advances Labor Reform Agenda In Talks With ILO Chief
The meeting was held during the 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva, between the Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis and head of the National Commission on Combating Human Trafficking and Decent Work, Tanzila Narbaeva, and International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo.
This was reflected in a statement by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.
The two sides reviewed ongoing collaboration and exchanged views on advancing decent work, social justice, and social protection initiatives in Uzbekistan.
Houngbo praised the active participation of the Uzbek delegation at the conference and highlighted the progress achieved through the country's labor, employment, and social protection reforms.
The meeting also focused on the implementation of the Better Work program in Uzbekistan. Both sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation under the initiative, which aims to strengthen the country's appeal to international brands and foreign investors.--
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