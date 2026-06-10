Blue Square X And Diversified Showcase How Immersive Technology Is Transforming Physical Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Experience Everyone Will Be Talking About At InfoComm

Step inside a sports-inspired immersive environment where premium display technology, dynamic content, and experience-driven design come together to reveal what's next.

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Square X, a leader in premium immersive environments specializing in high-end display environments for brands that demand exceptional experiences, is collaborating with Diversified at InfoComm 2026 to demonstrate how immersive technology is reshaping the way businesses engage with physical space.

Featured inside Diversified's Experience Center as part of the World Cup activation, "The Pitch," the experience demonstrates how immersive display environments can move beyond traditional screens to become part of the architecture, interaction, and the story itself.

Built around a sports-inspired immersive environment, attendees will step into a space designed to blur the line between content, architecture, and experience.

Dynamic visuals. Fine-pitch LED technology. Architectural display systems. Real-time content environments engineered to transform how people engage with physical space.

More than a showcase, it is a live demonstration of how premium display environments drive stronger engagement, clearer communication, and experiences people remember long after they leave the room.

For Blue Square X, the collaboration demonstrates what happens when premium display technology, immersive storytelling, curated content, and intentional design work together to transform physical space.

"Businesses are no longer looking for displays that simply show content," said Yitzy Shapiro, COO of Blue Square X. "They are looking for environments that help people connect, understand, and remember. That's where immersive technology becomes something much bigger than a screen."

The experience demonstrates how businesses can apply immersive technology, fine-pitch LED display systems, architectural display environments, and experience-driven design across:



Luxury retail environments

Hospitality destinations

Corporate collaboration spaces

Executive briefing centers

Museums and cultural institutions

Sports and entertainment environments

Real estate sales centers Customer experience destinations

Attendees will experience how premium display environments support:



Brand storytelling and customer engagement

Real estate visualization

Executive collaboration and communication

Interactive content experiences

Fan engagement environments

Hospitality and destination experiences

Premium viewing environments Live event experiences

"Technology should feel integrated into the experience, not layered onto it afterward," said Chanan Averbuch, CXO of Blue Square X. "Our work is about designing environments where technology supports the story, the space, and the people inside it."

"The environments people remember are the ones where technology feels invisible and experience feels natural," said Stephen Glancey, Digital Practice Leader, Diversified. "Collaborations like this demonstrate how immersive technology, content, and intentional design come together to create spaces that engage people in entirely new ways."

Blue Square X's role in The Pitch reflects a growing shift across experiential design and AV industries: organizations are investing in technology that does more than communicate information.

They are investing in environments that help people participate, visualize, decide, connect, and remember.

Blue Square X leaders will also participate in the InfoComm education session: Beyond the Install: Aligning AV Strategy, Systems, and Experience for Long-Term Impact

Wednesday, June 17

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

The Pitch | North Hall #N8063

The session will explore how AV strategy, immersive technology, systems integration, and experience design work together to create environments built for long-term impact.

Experience Blue Square X live during InfoComm 2026 at The Pitch, North Hall #N8063. Step inside. Experience what's possible.

About Blue Square X

The world's most iconic spaces demand display technology that does more than perform. It needs to elevate the environment itself.

Blue Square X designs and delivers premium engineered display environments for global brands including Dior, Art Basel, Pagani, the New York Yankees, Waldorf Astoria, Gaylord Hotels, and the Toledo Museum of Art.

The company specializes in fine-pitch COB LED display systems and custom visual environments engineered for seamless visuals, true color, architectural precision, and immersive experiences.

Beyond the display itself, Blue Square X brings spaces to life through curated content, custom software, and experience-driven design that keeps environments dynamic, relevant, and unforgettable.

The result is more than a display. It's a destination.

About Diversified

Diversified is a global leader in audiovisual, broadcast and digital experience integration, recognized for delivering some of the world's most iconic spaces. We serve leading enterprises, media organizations and public-sector agencies by designing, building and operating environments where content, communication and experience converge. From corporate campuses and smart workplaces to sports venues, retail networks and broadcast operations, Diversified delivers complex, large-scale systems with the engineering rigor and operational discipline required to perform at scale. For more information, visit Diversified's website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Blue Square X

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